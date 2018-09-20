MLB roundup: Indians walk off on Kipnis' slam

Jason Kipnis hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Sep 19, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Jason Kipnis (22) celebrates his game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It was the 17th homer of the season for Kipnis and his second career grand slam. It was also the 1,000th career hit for Kipnis and the 10th grand slam homer hit by the Indians this season.

Josh Donaldson led off the ninth with an infield single off reliever Juan Minaya, and Rajai Davis entered as a pinch runner. Caleb Frare (0-1) replaced Minaya and was greeted by a ground single to left by pinch hitter Yandy Diaz that sent Davis to second. After Melky Cabrera popped out to Frare trying to sacrifice, Ian Hamilton replaced Frare and hit Yan Gomes with his first pitch to load the bases.

Kipnis then worked the count to 3-2 and before drilling a changeup 399 feet into the bleachers in right field for his fourth career walk-off hit.

Yankees 10, Red Sox 1

Luke Voit went 4-for-4 with homers in consecutive at-bats off David Price, and New York beat Boston at Yankee Stadium, preventing the Red Sox from clinching the American League East title.

Voit hit a solo homer to right to start the fourth inning and give the Yankees a 4-0 lead. In his next at-bat, the burly first baseman hit a two-run homer into the first row of the right field seats — in nearly the same spot as his first — for a 6-1 edge. After replay confirmed that a fan did not interfere by reaching over, Voit’s second homer knocked out Price (15-7).

New York’s Luis Severino (18-8) won for the first time in four starts by pitching one-run ball for seven innings. The Red Sox maintained a magic number of two to clinch their third straight division title and 10th overall.

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 12 batters, and Yasiel Puig had a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning as Los Angeles widened its lead in the National League West with a victory over visiting Colorado.

The Dodgers finished off a three-game sweep, boosting their lead in the division to 2 1/2 games, their largest advantage at any point this year. Los Angeles went 12-7 against the Rockies this season.

Los Angeles, which was nine games out of the division lead on May 9, has won seven of eight games. The Rockies have lost five of six and are 1 1/2 games out of the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Diamondbacks 9, Cubs 0

Christian Walker, Chris Owings and Jeff Mathis homered, and Robbie Ray threw six scoreless innings as Arizona used an unorthodox lineup to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Chicago.

Patrick Kivlehan tied a franchise record with two triples, and Owings had three hits in a game in which manager Torey Lovullo gave regulars Paul Goldschmidt, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Eduardo Escobar the night off.

Ray (6-2) gave up only Addison Russell’s third-inning single while striking out eight and walking four. The Cubs did not have another hit, and they did not have more than one runner on base in any inning.

Mariners 9, Astros 0

Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Guillermo Heredia slugged solo home runs, and Seattle claimed the season series with a victory at Houston.

Sep 19, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (45) follows through on a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners took the rubber match of the three-game and season series by jumping to a 3-0 lead on Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel (11-11) in the first inning and never looking back.

Houston won the season series from all four of its American League West rivals last season and needed a win over Seattle to accomplish that feat again. Instead, the Mariners won for the seventh time in nine games in Houston, stalling the Astros’ postseason march. The Astros’ magic number to secure a postseason berth remained at two.

Rays 9, Rangers 3

Tommy Pham had three hits including a pair of solo home runs as part of a 16-hit barrage as visiting Tampa Bay remained the hottest team in baseball with a win over Texas to sweep a three-game series.

The victory was the fifth in a row for the Rays and their 14th in their past 17 games, all in September.

Tampa Bay stayed 5 1/2 games behind Oakland for the second American League wild-card spot with 11 games left in the season.

A’s 10, Angels 0

Brett Anderson combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout, and Stephen Piscotty matched a career-high with five RBIs, delivering Oakland a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Jed Lowrie and Ramon Laureano drove in two runs apiece for the A’s, who snapped a three-game losing streak during which they allowed 21 runs.

Anderson (4-5) retired the first eight batters he faced and took a three-hit shutout two outs into the seventh inning before giving way to right-hander Ryan Dull. The veteran lefty struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Brewers 7, Reds 0

Gio Gonzalez pitched six shutout innings, and Jesus Aguilar drove in four runs, three on a third-inning home run, lifting Milwaukee to a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Manny Pina also had a three-run homer for the Brewers, who moved three games ahead of St. Louis in the race for the first National League wild card.

Starting for the third time since joining the Brewers in a trade from Washington in August, Gonzalez (9-11) allowed a second-inning single to Phil Ervin and a fourth-inning single to Scooter Gennett in his six innings. He walked two and struck out five while improving to 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA as a Brewer.

Braves 7, Cardinals 3

Freddie Freeman had three hits, one of them his 23rd homer, to help Atlanta snap a four-game losing streak and beat visiting St. Louis.

The win trimmed Atlanta’s magic number for clinching the National League East to six. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Freeman broke open the scoreless tie with a two-run homer to left-center in the fourth inning. He added an RBI single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth inning and finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and three RBIs. Freeman has hit safely in four straight and is 9-for-17 with two homers during that span.

Phillies 4, Mets 0

Zach Eflin struck out nine over five scoreless innings, and Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera each homered as Philadelphia kept its flickering playoff hopes alive by beating visiting New York.

The second straight win by the Phillies kept them 5 1/2 games behind the National League East-leading Braves heading into a four-game series beginning Thursday at SunTrust Park.

The Mets (70-82) have lost four of five and are assured of their second straight losing season.

Padres 8, Giants 4

Freddy Galvis had a homer and four RBIs, and Wil Myers capped a five-run second inning with a tiebreaking, two-run homer to lead San Diego to a victory over visiting San Francisco.

The win snapped the Padres’ six-game losing streak to the Giants and prevented San Francisco from sweeping back-to-back series at Petco Park for the first time since the ballpark opened in 2004.

Eight of the game’s 12 runs were scored in the second, including five by the Padres, with Myers’ 414-foot drive into the San Diego bullpen being the decisive blow. Padres starter Robbie Erlin (4-7) broke a four-start losing streak by allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Twins 8, Tigers 2

Willians Astudillo had three RBIs, Stephen Gonsalves pitched six strong relief innings, and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep at Detroit.

Gonsalves (1-2) allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four to earn his first career major league win. Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza each had three hits and Tyler Austin added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, who have won four in a row.

The Twins have a 10-6 lead in the season series with the Tigers.

Pirates 2, Royals 1

Adam Frazier hit a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning to give Pittsburgh a win and a three-game series sweep of visiting Kansas City.

The Pirates won each game in the series by one run. They have won five straight games and six of seven in their quest to finish above .500. They also have an eight-game home winning streak.

Adalberto Mondesi hit a solo homer for Kansas City (52-100), which reached 100 losses for the fifth time this century. The Royals have lost four straight.

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

DJ Stewart homered, doubled and scored twice, and Cedric Mullins added an RBI single in the seventh inning as host Baltimore defeated Toronto.

Toronto saw its four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Yacabonis was a last-minute starter for the Orioles. The right-hander went four shutout innings and gave up two hits. Mike Wright Jr. (4-2) then came on for two scoreless innings to get the win.

—Field Level Media