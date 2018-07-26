MLB roundup: Pirates' 11-game winning streak ends

Trevor Bauer pitched seven-plus shutout innings, Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-out, two-run single, and Yonder Alonso hit a two-out, two-run homer Wednesday for the host Cleveland Indians, who ended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 11-game winning streak, 4-0.

Jul 25, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) delivers in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Bauer (9-6) allowed two hits, struck out 10 and walked two as the Indians avoided being swept in the three-game series. It was the 12th straight start in which Bauer has struck out at least seven.

Pittsburgh was trying to win 12 straight for the first time since May 21-June 1, 1965. The Pirates also had an eight-game winning streak in interleague games and a five-game road winning streak halted. They had scored six runs or more in each of their previous seven games.

Pirates center fielder Starling Marte, the second batter of the game, was hit on the back of the left hand with a pitch. He remained in the game long enough to get thrown out trying to steal second, then left.

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

Khris Davis blasted a two-out, two-strike, two-run home run in the ninth inning, rallying scorching Oakland to another improbable victory in Arlington, Texas.

One night after the A’s rallied from a 10-2 deficit to beat the Rangers 13-10 in 10 innings, Oakland found itself behind 5-1 after six innings this time before storming back behind two Davis homers, including a three-run, deficit-closing shot in the seventh.

With the A’s down 5-4 in the ninth, Nick Martini drew a one-out walk from Rangers right-hander Jose Leclerc (2-3), who was seeking his first save of the season. After Jed Lowrie struck out, Leclerc got two strikes on Davis before delivering a pitch that the slugger belted for his 27th homer of the season.

Angels 11, White Sox 3

Mike Trout homered twice, drove in four runs and reached base four times, leading Los Angeles to a rout of visiting Chicago.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols broke a tie with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the all-time home run list by hitting the 631st of his career. He went deep on the first pitch of the second inning off James Shields.

Trout hit a solo homer in the first inning against Shields (4-12) and belted a three-run homer in the sixth off Chris Volstad. Trout also doubled and was hit by a pitch.

Rockies 3, Astros 2

Charlie Blackmon clubbed a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning, and Colorado earned a split of a two-game interleague series with a victory over visiting Houston.

Three Colorado pitchers combined on a one-hitter. Jon Gray threw seven innings of one-hit ball. Adam Ottavino pitched the eighth inning, and closer Wade Davis (1-3) earned the win with a scoreless ninth after being tagged for five runs on Tuesday.

Jose Altuve, who recorded the lone hit for the Astros, departed in the fifth inning due to right knee discomfort.

Rays 3, Yankees 2

Jul 25, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) celebrates with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sergio Romo struck out rookie Gleyber Torres for the final out of the eighth inning and escaped trouble in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay held off New York in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After Romo allowed a Giancarlo Stanton sacrifice fly to cut the Rays’ lead to 3-2, the right-hander won an eight-pitch encounter with Torres, who was activated from the disabled list before the game following a three-week absence caused by to a hip injury.

The Rays employed six pitchers after originally scheduled starter Nathan Eovaldi was traded to the Boston Red Sox for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks about 80 minutes before first pitch.

Nationals 7, Brewers 3

Bryce Harper and Juan Soto each homered, and Tanner Roark threw eight shutout innings as Washington won at Milwaukee.

Roark (4-12) allowed just three hits and struck out 11 with only one walk. The right-hander had lost six decisions in a row, not winning since June 6.

Harper, held out of Tuesday’s game — except to pinch-hit — due to a stomach bug, belted his three-run shot in the fifth inning.

Cubs 2, Diamondbacks 1

Pitcher Tyler Chatwood scored the winning run as an eighth-inning pinch runner, helping Chicago edge visiting Arizona.

The Cubs were playing with a short bench due to an injury to third baseman Kris Bryant (left shoulder). That left only backup catcher Victor Caratini, second baseman Javier Baez and outfielder Jason Heyward.

Baez, who has a sore left knee, hit a pinch-hit single in the eighth and advanced to second on a throwing error by Diamondbacks reliever T.J. McFarland (2-2). Baez was immediately removed from the game in favor of Chatwood, who scored when shortstop Nick Ahmed threw over the head of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt while trying to turn a double play.

Phillies 7, Dodgers 3

Carlos Santana hit a three-run triple and Jake Arrieta earned his eighth win as host Philadelphia defeated Los Angeles.

Santana’s triple was part of the Phillies’ tiebreaking, five-run fifth inning. The first baseman battled back from an 0-2 count against southpaw Scott Alexander by hitting an opposite-field line drive on a pitch off the outside corner.

Arrieta (8-6) allowed five hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings.

Reds 7, Cardinals 3

Phillip Ervin busted open a close game with a two-run double in the eighth inning, helping Cincinnati hold off visiting St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez, Adam Duvall and Tucker Barnhart homered for the Reds, who won a second straight series from the Cardinals after beginning the season 0-9 against St. Louis.

Jul 25, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Brad Hand (33) delivers in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Yadier Molina belted his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot, in the seventh inning to get the Cardinals within 5-3. St. Louis threatened at least to get even in the eighth when it loaded the bases with two outs, but Molina, who already had three hits in the game, flied out to right field, ending the rally.

Mariners 3, Giants 2

Jean Segura’s run-scoring single snapped an eighth-inning tie as Seattle defeated visiting San Francisco.

Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his major-league-leading 38th save of the season, giving Alex Colome (3-5) the victory.

Guillermo Heredia led off the bottom of the eighth by drawing a walk off left-hander Tony Watson (3-4). Dee Gordon’s sacrifice bunt advanced Heredia to second. Right-hander Sam Dyson came on to face Segura, who chopped the first pitch into center field.

Twins 12, Blue Jays 6 (11 innings)

Mitch Garver went 4-for-6 with five RBIs, including a two-run double in a six-run 11th inning, as Minnesota completed a three-game sweep at Toronto.

Joe Mauer added three hits and three RBIs for the Twins, who took the lead in the 11th when Max Kepler was hit by a pitch from Jake Petricka (1-1) with two outs and the bases loaded.

Ervin Santana, making his first start of the season for the Twins after finger surgery in February, allowed three runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings.

Tigers 8, Royals 4

Jose Iglesias hit a three-run homer, Matthew Boyd won for the first time in eight starts, and visiting Detroit thumped Kansas City.

Victor Martinez supplied three hits and two RBIs. John Hicks had two hits and scored two runs, and Jeimer Candelario added two hits and an RBI for Detroit.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (6-9) surrendered seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He had allowed just one run combined in his previous three starts.

Mets 6, Padres 4

Jose Bautista hit a long two-run homer in the sixth inning, and New York halted a dubious streak with a victory over visiting San Diego.

The Mets won a series for the first time since sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks May 18-20. They were 0-11-6 in their previous 17 series before Bautista contributed offensively and defensively and helped the Mets avoid matching the 1982 team record.

Before homering, Bautista ended Padres starter Clayton Richard’s perfect-game bid by opening a four-run fifth with a walk. He also made a running catch and crashed into the right field wall to rob Freddy Galvis of a run-scoring extra-base hit for the final out of the fourth.

Red Sox-Orioles, ppd.

A rainout at Baltimore wiped away a 5-0 Boston lead in the second inning. The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 11.

—Field Level Media