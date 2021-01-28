Veteran Yankees pitcher Tanaka agrees return to Japan's Rakuten

FILE PHOTO: Oct 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) looks on before game three of the 2019 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has agreed to return to Japanese baseball team the Rakuten Eagles after spending seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Rakuten announced on its website on Thursday.

Tanaka began his career with Rakuten in 2007 before moving to the Yankees in 2014 for a reported $155 million contract, one of the highest ever for a pitcher at the time.

Media reports have said Tanaka, a free agent, was looking at returning to the Nippon Professional Baseball club after the Yankees recently added starting pitchers Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon.

Terms of Tanaka’s new deal were not immediately known.