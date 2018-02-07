Basel rules could increase Danish banks' capital requirements by 78 bln crowns - expert group

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Banking rules agreed by global regulators in the Basel Committee in December could increase the total of Danish banks’ capital requirements by 34 percent or 78 billion crowns ($13 billion) if implemented in the European Union without changes.

That is the conclusion of an expert group installed by the Danish government, the Business Ministry said on Wednesday.

The largest lenders in Denmark are Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit, Jyske Bank and Sydbank.