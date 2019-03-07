Bank of Spain's De Cos appointed chair of Basel Committee

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos has been appointed chair of the Basel Committee with immediate effect, the body that groups banking regulators from the world’s leading economies said on Thursday.

He replaces Stefan Ingves, governor of Sweden’s central bank, who chaired the Basel Committee since July 2011, overseeing a welter of tougher rules after taxpayers had to bail out undercapitalised lenders during the financial crisis.