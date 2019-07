FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF on Monday lowered its 2019 outlook and announced it would cut 6,000 jobs, blaming a downturn in automotive markets and the North American agricultural sector for weaker second-quarter results.

BASF said earnings before interest and taxes before special items are expected to be up to 30% below 2018 levels after second-quarter earnings came in significantly below BASF’s expectations. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Deepa Babington)