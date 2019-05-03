Hot Stocks
May 3, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BASF operating profit down 24 percent on weaker basic chemicals

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 3 (Reuters) - BASF’s first-quarter operating profit dropped 24 percent as the firm’s basic chemicals business was hit by a slump in prices for precursor materials used in polyurethane foams.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) adjusted for one-off items, came in at 1.73 billion euros ($1.93 billion), slightly below an average analyst estimate of 1.75 billion posted on the company’s website.

In a statement on Friday, the German chemicals giant also affirmed a forecast for 2019 adjusted EBIT to grow at the lower end of a 1-10 percent range, up from 6.35 billion euros in 2018.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below