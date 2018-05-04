FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

BASF Q1 operating profit gains slightly on basic chemicals, oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, May 4 (Reuters) - BASF’s quarterly operating profit edged 2 percent higher as gains in basic petrochemicals as well as in the oil and gas unit, which it aims to list separately, were tempered by a strong euro.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs, came in at 2.51 billion euros ($3.01 billion), the German chemicals maker said on Friday. That was in line with the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

BASF said it was still aiming for an increase of up to 10 percent in group operating profit this year.

$1 = 0.8343 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan

