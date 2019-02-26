Basic Materials
February 26, 2019 / 6:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BASF Q4 profit dragged lower by slump in basic petrochemicals

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Operating profit at German chemicals group BASF dropped by almost 60 percent in the fourth quarter due to a sharp decline at a unit making basic petrochemicals for products such as heat insulation.

Fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and tax plunged 59 percent to 630 million euros ($715.37 million), above the average analyst estimate of 598 million euros in a Reuters poll.

BASF, whose products include coatings, catalytic converters, pesticides and engineering plastics, said it was targeting a slight increase in adjusted EBIT for 2019.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below