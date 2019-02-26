BASF Q4 profit dragged lower by slump in basic petrochemicals

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Operating profit at German chemicals group BASF dropped by almost 60 percent in the fourth quarter due to a sharp decline at a unit making basic petrochemicals for products such as heat insulation.

Fourth-quarter group earnings before interest and tax plunged 59 percent to 630 million euros ($715.37 million), above the average analyst estimate of 598 million euros in a Reuters poll.

BASF, whose products include coatings, catalytic converters, pesticides and engineering plastics, said it was targeting a slight increase in adjusted EBIT for 2019.