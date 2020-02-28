Basic Materials
February 28, 2020 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

BASF Q4 profit up 23% on strong agriculture business

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Operating income at Germany’s BASF increased by 23% in the fourth quarter, boosted by a stronger-than-expected agriculture business.

The world’s largest chemicals company by sales said on Friday that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 765 million euros ($831 million), above market expectations of 655 million as measured by an analyst consensus posted on the company’s website.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal

