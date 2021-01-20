BASF's Q4 operating profit jumps 32%, above consensus

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF said operating income saw a better-than-expected gain during the fourth quarter, driven by strong business at its Materials, Chemicals and Industrial Solutions divisions.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, rose 32% to 1.11 billion euros ($1.35 billion), beating market consensus and slightly above the highest analyst estimate, BASF said in an unscheduled statement, citing preliminary figures.