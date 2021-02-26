UPDATE 1-BASF predicts earnings rebound in 2021

* BASF sees adj EBIT at 4.1-5.0 bln euros in 2021

* Shares down 2.4% in early Frankfurt trade

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF said it expects 2021 earnings to recover from last year’s slump and predicting them to rise as much as 38% if lockdown measures are eased.

The maker of engineering plastics, insulation foams, catalytic converters and coating additives said it expects this year’s earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, to reach between 4.1 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and 5.0 billion euros, up from 3.6 billion last year.

Only the top end of that forecast range was in line with market expectations of 5 billion, according to a consensus posted on the company’s website.

The forecast takes into account the possibility of renewed significant disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, we are confident that without such negative impacts, we will be able to achieve earnings at the upper end of the forecast range,” the group said.

It also proposed a flat annual dividend of 3.30 euros per share, after 10 years of consecutive gains in the annual payout. Analysts had braced on average for a dividend cut to 3.10 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8225 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt)