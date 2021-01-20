UPDATE 1-BASF's Q4 operating profit beats consensus with 32% jump

* Q4 adj EBIT 1.1 bln eur, above consensus - BASF

* Higher volumes and prices offset negative forex effects

* Beat comes as BASF reviews dividend policy amid pandemic (Adds details on divisions, background on dividends)

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF said operating income saw a better-than-expected gain during the fourth quarter, boding well for its upcoming dividend policy review.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax, adjusted for one-off items, rose 32% to 1.11 billion euros ($1.35 billion), beating market consensus and slightly above the highest analyst estimate, BASF said in an unscheduled statement on Wednesday, citing preliminary figures.

Quarterly sales increased by 8% to 15.9 billion euros as higher volumes and product prices outweighed the effect of weaker overseas currencies.

BASF, which previously saw earnings knocked by the coronavirus pandemic, plans to say in February whether it will continue its dividend policy of topping up payouts to investors every year.

The outperforming divisions include businesses making basic chemicals, plastics and additives as well as specialty materials for industries including mining and oil production.

Earnings at the Surface Technologies and Nutrition & Care divisions fell slightly short of consensus while profit at the Agricultural Solutions division was a considerable miss due to negative currency effects, it added.

Shares in BASF, which is due to publish full quarterly results on Feb. 26., rose 2% by 0933 GMT.