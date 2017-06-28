FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF to invest 200 mln eur in ibuprofen plants
June 28, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 months ago

BASF to invest 200 mln eur in ibuprofen plants

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals group BASF plans to invest around 200 million euros ($228 million) in a new ibuprofen plant at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen and expanding its capacities at a production site in Bishop, Texas, it said on Wednesday.

It said the expansion would come onstream in early 2018 while the new plant would go into operation in 2021.

"It will be the first world-scale ibuprofen plant in Europe," board member Markus Kamieth said in a statement. "With this investment, BASF aims to ensure high supply security for its customers and meet growing global demand," BASF said. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

