FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF has selected Finland as the first location for a plant to produce battery materials for Europe’s automotive market, the chemicals group said on Monday.

The group also said that it had entered a long-term supply agreement for nickel and cobalt with Russia’s Nornickel , which it said would secure the supply of raw materials for battery production in Europe. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)