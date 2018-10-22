UPDATE 1-BASF, Nornickel join forces in electric vehicle battery push

* BASF to set up battery materials plant in Finland

* Start-up planned for late 2020

* BASF, Nornickel sign supply agreement for nickel, cobalt (Recasts, adds details on cooperation)

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF and Russia’s Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) have entered a strategic cooperation to address growing demand for batteries to power electric vehicles, they said on Monday.

Part of the deal is a long-term supply agreement for nickel and cobalt feedstocks, while BASF will build a plant to produce battery materials in Harjavalta, Finland, adjacent to a nickel and cobalt refinery owned by Nornickel.

The move is part of BASF’s plan to invest up to 400 million euro ($462 million) as a first step in building production plants for cathode materials in Europe. Start-up of the plant, which will be able to supply batteries for about 300,000 electric vehicles a year, is planned for late 2020.

“With the investment in Harjavalta, BASF will be present in all major regions with local production and increased customer proximity further supporting the rapidly growing electric vehicle market,” said Kenneth Lane, president of BASF’s Catalysts division.

"With the investment in Harjavalta, BASF will be present in all major regions with local production and increased customer proximity further supporting the rapidly growing electric vehicle market," said Kenneth Lane, president of BASF's Catalysts division.

"Combined with our Nornickel cooperation, we are creating a strong platform that connects the efforts between industry leaders in raw material supply and battery materials technology and production."