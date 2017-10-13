FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal
October 13, 2017

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

“It needs to be seen whether we can further enlarge this business via acquisitions because it takes two to tango,” Kurt Bock told analysts and journalists on a conference call on Friday.

“We will certainly look at opportunities,” he said.

$1 = 0.8455 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

