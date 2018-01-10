FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

BASF's vitamin shipments delayed up to 12 weeks after site restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - BASF said it will not be able to restart before March the citral plant at its Ludwigshafen headquarters that was damaged by a fire and that shipments of downstream vitamin products would resume six to 12 weeks after the start-up of production.

The German chemicals giant, which competes with DSM in vitamins, said in November that a fire at the production facility for aroma ingredients was also leading to a production outage in vitamins and carotenoids, declaring force majeure to suspend contractual supply obligations.

“The Force Majeure has put many of our customers in a very difficult situation, which we sincerely regret,” said Melanie Maas-Brunner, president of BASF’s Nutrition and Health division, adding that restarting production was a top priority.

BASF will provide updates on its efforts on www.basf.com/citral-plant, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

