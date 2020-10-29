Texas U.S. attorney who led 'unmasking' probe joins Quinn Emanuel

Former U.S. attorney John Bash, who led the investigation into whether Obama administration officials improperly “unmasked” associates of President Donald Trump mentioned in intelligence reports, has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as a partner.

Bash will work out of Quinn Emanuel’s Washington, D.C., and Houston offices, the litigation firm announced Thursday. Bash will be the 13th lawyer to join the firm’s Houston office, which opened in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2G9L9lI