March 13 (Reuters) - Dutch discount gym chain Basic Fit on Tuesday reported a full-year net profit of 11.1 million euros, a first since its listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange in 2016.

The company swung to a profit from a net loss of 32.4 million euros in 2016. However, the profit was marginally below estimates published by Basic Fit on its website.

