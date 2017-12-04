Preview: Nets at Hawks

There have not been many positives for the Atlanta Hawks with just five wins in 22 games, but they will look to replicate their performance against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of a home-and-home series Monday. After losing starting center Dewayne Dedmon on Wednesday and rookie standout John Collins a day later to injuries, the Hawks beat the Nets in Brooklyn 114-102 on Saturday as five Atlanta players scored in double figures.

“It’s a good win for us,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after his team put away the victory with an 18-3 run after the Nets pulled within two points early in the fourth quarter. “To actually finish a game and get a win is good for our group.” The Nets fell for the fifth time in their past seven contests, committing 19 turnovers while struggling to contain Atlanta on defense. “I don’t think we could really guard them,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told the media afterward. Brooklyn matched a season high with 17 made 3-pointers in the defeat as reserve Joe Harris connected on four.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE NETS (8-14): Harris is shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range in his past five games, averaging 12 points per game in that span. Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored nine points in 21 minutes off the bench after missing two games with a sprained right ankle. Former Atlanta forward DeMarre Carroll is enjoying a solid first season with Brooklyn, averaging 14 points and seven rebounds.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (5-17): Forward Luke Babbitt came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers Saturday, finishing with 20 points to help support guard Dennis Schroder’s game-high 24 points. Forward DeAndre Bembry added 12 points off the bench on 5-of-11 shooting, setting or matching career highs in points, field goals made and steals (two). Atlanta was tied for sixth in the NBA in 3-point shooting (38.2 percent) entering Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn’s next victory will be its ninth of the season, a mark the Nets did not reach last season until Jan. 20.

2. Hawks C Miles Plumlee played a season-high 19 minutes Saturday, finishing with six points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

3. Atlanta’s victory Saturday snapped a three-game losing streak to the Nets.

PREDICTION: Hawks 107, Nets 104