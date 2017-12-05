LeVert's season-high 17 lead Nets over Hawks

ATLANTA -- Caris LeVert scored a season-high 17 points, and Brooklyn broke the game open with a 17-0 run to open the second half as the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-90 on Monday at Philips Arena.

LeVert, a second-year guard from Michigan, entered the game averaging 10.3 points. He almost equaled that with nine first-half points. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and matched his career best with seven assists. LeVert’s previous best scoring night was a 16-point effort against the Hawks on Oct. 22.

The Nets avenged a 114-102 loss to the Hawks in Brooklyn on Saturday, and they have won two of three meetings against Atlanta this season. Brooklyn has won three of its past five games overall. Atlanta has lost three of its past five.

Brooklyn (9-14) also got 16 points from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, 13 points each from ex-Hawk DeMarre Carroll and Spencer Dinwiddie and 11 each from Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris.

Atlanta (5-18) was led in scoring by Dennis Schroder with 19 points. Kent Bazemore added 13 points and five assists but committed six turnovers. DeAndre Bembry came off the bench to score 13.

The Hawks shot 47.7 percent in the first half, with Schroder making his first seven shots and shooting 8-for-10 from the floor. The Nets stayed in the game with some impressive 3-point shooting, making 10 of 22, with Dinwiddie knocking down three.

Atlanta led 54-53 at halftime but went cold in the third quarter, missing its first 13 shots from the field. Brooklyn scored the first 17 points in the period and led 70-54 with 6:58 left. The Hawks didn’t get their first field goal in the third quarter until Schroder scored with 4:51 remaining.

Atlanta cut the lead to nine when Luke Babbitt made a 3-pointer, but Joe Harris answered with a trey on the other end and the Nets led 84-69 at the end of the third quarter. That was part of a 18-5 run that carried into the fourth quarter and included back-to-back dunks by Allen and saw the Nets take a 21-point lead.

For the game Brooklyn shot 48.2 percent from the field while Atlanta hit 36.6 percent.

NOTES: Atlanta allowed Brooklyn to score 33 points in the first quarter and 31 in the third quarter. The Hawks have allowed the opposition to score at least 30 points in 30 quarters this season. ... The Hawks dropped to 2-9 at home. ... Atlanta started Miles Plumlee at center for the second consecutive game. He finished with one point and seven rebounds. ... Brooklyn sent G Isaiah Whitehead to a G League assignment with Long Island. ... Atlanta plays again on Wednesday at Orlando. Brooklyn returns home on Thursday for a game against Oklahoma City.