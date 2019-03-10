Nets hold off Hawks for season sweep

EditorsNote: fixes FT attempts in 10th graph

Mar 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell gave Brooklyn the lead on a 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining Saturday night and the playoff-hopeful Nets held off the host Atlanta Hawks 114-112 to complete a season-series sweep despite a triple-double performance by rookie Trae Young.

Their third straight win allowed the Nets to move into a virtual tie with Detroit for the sixth playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta, which remains two wins shy of matching last season’s total of 24, lost its third straight.

Russell’s 3-pointer came after the Hawks had gone ahead as many as five late in the game after a pair of 3-pointers by Young and two interior hoops by John Collins.

A three-point play by Jarrett Allen got Brooklyn within 109-107 with 2:15 to go, setting the stage for Russell’s big hoop.

Down 113-112 after a Collins basket with 1:03 to go, the Hawks had multiple chances to reclaim the lead, but Taurean Prince misfired on a 3-pointer with 26.6 seconds left, and Collins got tied up by the Nets’ Allen after grabbing the offensive rebound.

Allen controlled the tip, leading to a Joe Harris free throw with 16.3 seconds remaining that increased the Brooklyn lead to two.

The Hawks then went for the win on their last possession, but Vince Carter couldn’t connect on a 3-pointer, allowing the Nets to hold on.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 23 points and Allen finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who had beaten the Hawks twice in Brooklyn earlier in the three-game season series.

Brooklyn won the game at the free throw line despite missing 21 of 54 attempts. The Nets nonetheless outscored the Hawks 33-26 on foul shots.

Russell (18 points), Rodions Kurucs (16), DeMarre Carroll (13), Harris (11) and Allen Crabbe (10) also scored in double figures for Brooklyn, which was tipping off a stretch of eight of nine on the road.

Young’s triple-double consisted of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Collins had 33 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta, which dropped its second straight of a four-game homestand.

Alex Len chipped in with 15 points, Prince 13 and Carter 10 for the Hawks, who shot just 8 for 41 on 3-pointers.

After a tightly contested first three quarters, Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer on the Nets’ first possession of the final period put the visitors up 86-77.

But the Hawks scratched back, gaining a tie at 97-all on a 3-pointer by Young with 6:09 to play, and taking a 100-99 lead 58 seconds later on a pair of Young free throws.

—Field Level Media