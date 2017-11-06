Preview: Celtics at Hawks

One night after ending their eight-game losing streak, the Atlanta Hawks will attempt to halt the visiting Boston Celtics’ string of eight straight wins when the teams meet on Monday. The Celtics pulled away from Orlando and posted a 104-88 victory on Sunday to extend the streak, which is their longest since a nine-gamer in 2010-11.

Opponents are averaging only 90.3 points during the surge, and only three have been within single digits at the final horn. The Hawks will be playing just their fourth home game and make their return to Philips Arena after picking up a 117-115 win at Cleveland on Sunday. Dennis Schroder led seven players in double figures with a season high-tying 28 points as Atlanta won for the first time since its season opener at Dallas on Oct. 18. “To get a win in Cleveland is not easy to do,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “They had a chance down the stretch where they got back in it, but I‘m happy for our guys. It’s a good win.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN Boston, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (8-2): Jaylen Brown led six players in double figures against Orlando with 18 points while Al Horford posted the team’s lone double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Horford also made all three of his 3-point attempts and has hit 7-of-7 over the last two games while averaging 17 points and nine boards. The 31-year-old, who spent his first nine seasons with the Hawks, averaged 6.7 points on 32 percent shooting in three games (two losses) against Atlanta last season.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (2-8): All five starters scored at least 14 points in Sunday’s win and Atlanta continued to get solid production out of rookie forward John Collins. The Wake Forest product recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots in only 24 minutes against the Cavaliers while finishing with a team-high rating of plus-15. Schroder is averaging 22 points in five games since returning from an ankle injury, making 10-of-19 3-pointers after going 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in his first three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics have outrebounded their opponent six straight times.

2. Hawks G Malcolm Delaney (ankle), F Ersan Ilyasova (knee), C Miles Plumlee (quadriceps) and F DeAndre’ Bembry (wrist) all missed Sunday’s game.

3. Atlanta C Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 12 points in 22.5 minutes while making 11-of-15 shots over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 102, Hawks 94