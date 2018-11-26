Hawks edge Hornets to end 10-game skid

Guard Kent Bazemore scored 20 points, including the go-ahead basket with 4.6 seconds remaining, to give Atlanta a 124-123 win over visiting Charlotte, ending the Hawks’ 10-game losing streak.

Charlotte had one final chance to win, but Kemba Walker’s jumper was swatted away by John Collins with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Walker had come to life in the fourth quarter and scored seven of his 22 points in the final three minutes. He gave the Hornets the lead on a jumper with 48.2 seconds, and Atlanta appeared finished after Trae Young missed a driving layup and the Hornets got the rebound.

But the Hornets turned it back over to Atlanta on a 24-second violation. That gave the Hawks new life, and Bazemore dropped in the contested drive.

Atlanta also got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Collins, 18 points and five assists from Young and 16 points, six rebounds and six assists from DeAndre’ Bembry.

Charlotte was led by Malik Monk with 26 points, and former Hawk Marvin Williams finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Charlotte got off to a fast start and appeared to be on its way to an easy victory by taking a 43-32 lead after the first quarter, but the Hawks battled back and cut the Hornets’ margin to 66-65 at the half.

Atlanta, which has struggled mightily in the third quarter, actually surged ahead at that time and led 100-97.

Walker gave the Hornets the lead when he drained a 3-pointer to put the Hornets ahead 119-118 with 2:34 left in the game, but Bazemore answered with a driving layup on a nice pass from Collins to put Atlanta back up 120-119.

The Hornets beat the Hawks 113-102 on Nov. 6 to start Atlanta on its 10-game losing streak. The Hawks had not won since Nov. 3, but were able to break through on the final game of a four-game homestand.

Atlanta plays again on Tuesday at Miami, the first of a three-game road trip. Charlotte returns home Monday for a game against Milwaukee.

