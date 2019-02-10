Walker scores 37 as Hornets rip Hawks

Guard Kemba Walker reached the 30-point mark for the fourth straight game, scoring 37 in helping the Charlotte Hornets to a 129-120 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Feb 9, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) is introduced to the crowd during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Walker was 13-for-27 from the field and 9-for-17 on 3-pointers, three of them coming in the third period when the Hornets denied a spirited Atlanta comeback. Walker added seven assists.

It was the 40th time that Walker has topped 20 points and the 17th time he’s scored at least 30 this season.

Charlotte’s Marvin Williams came back to haunt his former team with 27 points and Atlanta-area native Jeremy Lamb added 24 points, his second time in three games over 20 points.

It was only the eighth road win for the Hornets. Charlotte won three of the four games in the season series against Atlanta.

Atlanta was led by John Collins with 21 points, but saw his streak of consecutive double-doubles end at three. The Hawks also got 20 points and 11 assists from rookie Trae Young. Kevin Huerter scored 17.

Young set the franchise’s single-season record for assists by a rookie. Young, who has 410 in 55 games, passed Armond Hill, who had 403 in 1976-77 over 81 games.

Charlotte made their first eight shots and scored 46 points in the first quarter to take a 15-point lead. It was the most first-quarter points allowed by the Hawks, as well as the most scored by the Hornets this season.

The 46 points were the most put up by Charlotte in any quarter this season.

But Atlanta outscored the Hornets by 10 in the second period and cut Charlotte’s lead to 73-68 at halftime. But it was the most points scored by Charlotte in the first half this season.

Atlanta cut the lead to two points when Dewayne Dedmon’s basket left Charlotte with a 75-73 lead. But the Hornets outscored the Hawks 31-13 from that point and had a secure 106-86 lead after three quarters.

Atlanta cut the lead to eight points by denying the Hornets points on seven straight possession, but could get no closer. Walker’s 3-pointer with 3:29 left restored Charlotte’s lead to 13 points.

The Hawks are home again on Sunday to complete a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic. Charlotte continues its four-game road trip on Monday at Indiana.

—Field Level Media