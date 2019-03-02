Bulls outlast Hawks in 4-OT thriller

EditorsNote: Tweaks headline slightly; adds note on NBA’s 3rd highest scoring game in lede; Added missing ‘a’ in 8th graf; Changed 3-pointer to layup in 11th graf

Mar 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA;

Lauri Markkanen was perfect on a three-shot foul in the fourth overtime to put Chicago ahead to stay and help the visiting Bulls earn a 168-161 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in the NBA’s third highest scoring game in league history.

The Bulls set a franchise record for points, topping a 156-155, four-overtime win at Portland on March 16, 1984.

Markkanen was fouled by Atlanta’s Alex Len on a 3-point attempt with 1:59 remaining in the final overtime and made all three free throws. It was part of a 7-0 Chicago run that enabled the Bulls to post their second straight victory and their fifth in six games.

Markkanen finished with 31 points, his 12th straight game with 20-plus points. He added 17 rebounds to secure his fifth straight double-double, a career best.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and was 6-for-14 on 3-point attempts while adding nine rebounds and nine assists. Otto Porter Jr. had 31 points, sinking seven treys, and 10 rebounds.

Atlanta got a franchise-rookie-record 49 points from Trae Young, who was 17-for-33 from the floor with six 3-pointers, 16 assists and eight rebounds. Young became the first rookie since Earl Monroe to produce a game with at least 49 points and 10 assists. Monroe achieved the feat for the Baltimore Bullets against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 24, 1968.

Len added 24 points and 10 rebounds but was only 4-for-9 from the foul line. Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks before fouling out. Taurean Prince scored 17 before also fouling out.

The Hawks appeared to have the game won in regulation when Young made a straightaway 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give them a three-point lead. However, with 0.4 seconds left, Dedmon was whistled for a foul on Porter’s 3-point shot, and he made all three free throws to tie the game at 124 and force overtime.

Atlanta couldn’t hold onto a four-point lead in the first overtime and trailed 140-138 when Wayne Selden made one of two free throws with 36.8 seconds left. The Hawks forced a second overtime when Young made a driving layup with one second remaining.

The Bulls overcame a five-point deficit in the second overtime and tied the game at 147-147 on a 3-pointer by Ryan Arcidiacono with 25.1 seconds left. Both teams had subsequent chances, with Vince Carter missing for Atlanta and Porter missing for the Bulls at the buzzer.

In the third overtime, LaVine tied the game with a layup with 1:06 left. Both teams turned the ball over, and Len missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, leaving the game tied 155-155.

The teams square off again on Sunday in Chicago.

—Field Level Media