Carter powers Hawks' victory over Cavaliers

Veteran Vince Carter came off the bench to score 21 points and the Atlanta Hawks won for the fifth time in six games, beating the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 111-108 on Saturday.

Carter, at 41 years, 337 days, became the oldest player in NBA history to lead (or tie for the lead) his team in scoring. Carter had been tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 41 years, 331 days, after he had a season-high 18 points on Dec. 23 at Detroit.

Cleveland tied the game at 106 when Collin Sexton made a pair of free throws with 57.9 seconds remaining. John Collins reclaimed the lead for Atlanta when he scored on a putback with 47.9 seconds left.

The Hawks upped the lead to 109-106 when DeAndre’ Bembry made one of two free throws with 14.7 seconds left. Cleveland had a chance to tie but Jordan Clarkson missed a 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left and Carter snagged the rebound. Carter then knocked down a pair of free throws to put the game away.

Atlanta rookie Trae Young also tallied 21 points and nine assists, and Collins secured his 11th double-double in the last 12 games and his fifth in a row when he scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Bembry and Alex Poythress each scored 11. Carter was 7-of-11 shooting from the field and made four 3-pointers.

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 22 points and eight rebounds; he has scored in double figures in a career-best eight straight games. Cleveland also got 18 points apiece from Larry Nance Jr. and Sexton. Nance had a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Hawks scored 34 points in the second period to break open a close game and take a 57-51 halftime lead. Atlanta erased a 10-point deficit and led by as many as 12 points.

Atlanta won two of the three meetings between the teams this season. The Hawks broke a two-game homecourt losing streak to the Cavs.

The Hawks play again on Monday when they begin a three-game road trip at Indiana. Cleveland is off until Wednesday when the Cavaliers begin a four-game homestand against Miami.

—Field Level Media