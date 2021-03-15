Nathan Knight has career night as Hawks down Cavs

Rookie Nathan Knight scored a career-high 16 points to lead the short-handed Atlanta Hawks to a 100-82 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five games, pulling to within one game of .500.

Knight, a backup forward-center playing on a two-way contract, helped fill the void left in the middle by injuries. The Hawks were without starter Clint Capela (left heel pain) and rookie backup Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness).

Knight was 3-for-4 from the floor, 9-for-10 from the line and picked up a career-high nine rebounds while matching his career-best with two blocked shots before leaving to a standing ovation. He was part of a reserve group that scored 32 points.

The winning streak is the longest for the Hawks since January 2017. They have not lost since Nate McMillan (3-0) was named head coach on March 1.

The win ended Atlanta’s four-game losing streak against the Cavaliers and marked the first time they’ve swept both ends of a back-to-back this season.

Danilo Gallinari led the Hawks with 20 points and John Collins had 22 points and 13 rebounds. Trae Young played despite left quad soreness and scored 14.

Cleveland was led by Collin Sexton with 15 points (on 5-for-17 shooting) and Darius Garland with 11 points and seven assists.

The Hawks led by as many as 11 points and were up 26-22 at the end of the first quarter. Atlanta built a 49-46 halftime lead and took a 69-66 lead into the fourth quarter. The Hawks broke the game open with a 12-0 run to start the final quarter.

Cleveland veteran Kevin Love, who just returned from a right calf strain that caused him to miss 33 games, started the but left after playing only two minutes. The Cavs said Love didn’t feel right and didn’t want to risk a setback.

Cleveland will complete its three-game road trip on Tuesday at Miami. The Hawks are at Houston on Tuesday.

