Hawks overcome 25-point deficit to stun Mavs

Veteran guard Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 32 points to help the host Atlanta Hawks to a 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks, giving first-year coach Lloyd Pierce a victory and open newly refurbished State Farm Arena with a victory.

Bazemore’s 3-pointer with two minutes left gave Atlanta a 103-101 lead and helped the team come back from a 25-point, first-half deficit. Bazemore followed with a dunk the next trip down the floor and Dallas never got closer than three points.

Bazemore was 12-for-22 from the field, including three treys, and added seven assists and three steals.

The rookie matchup between Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Doncic was a draw. The two were first-round draft choices who were traded for each other in an oft-discussed transaction.

Doncic scored 21 points, shooting 7-for-18 with two 3-pointers, and 16 rebounds.

Young, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Cleveland one night earlier, scored 17 points with five assists and four rebounds. Young was 10-for-13 at the free-throw line, including 8-for-9 in the final five minutes.

Atlanta (2-2) also got 24 points from forward Taurean Prince before he fouled out with 2:17 remaining. DeAndre’ Bembry had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Dallas (2-2) was led in scoring by guard Wesley Matthews with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Dennis Smith Jr. with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Mavericks looked they were going to run the Hawks out of their own arena. They used an 11-0 run in the first quarter to build a 42-22 and held a 58-48 lead at the half.

The Hawks cut the lead to 60-59 with 9:54 in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Bazemore, but never led until Young made three free throws with 5:13 put them ahead 96-95.

The Hawks continue to play without starting power forward John Collins because of an ankle injury. The team said Collins isn’t likely to return until mid-November at the earliest.

Dallas plays again on Friday at Toronto. Atlanta hosts Chicago on Saturday.

