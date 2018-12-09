Collins' career night leads Hawks past Nuggets

EditorsNote: Made some adjustments, fixes

John Collins scored a career-high 30 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks break their four-game losing streak with a 106-98 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets.

It was the third straight game in which the second-year forward has set a career high for scoring. He was 12-for-20 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Collins has posted a double-double in four straight games.

Atlanta’s DeAndre’ Bembry also contributed 18 points and five assists, while Vince Carter added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon added 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets were led by center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jokic has posted a double-double in 17 of the last 25 games. Denver also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Juancho Hernangomez, and Malik Beasley came off the bench to scored 19 points. Trey Lyles added 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets, who were playing without forward Paul Millsap (right toe) and Gary Harris (hip), have lost two straight games after reeling off seven consecutive wins. Jamal Murray missed much of the second half with a right shin injury. Harris is out four to six weeks while Millsap is out indefinitely after breaking his big toe on Friday night.

The Hawks took the lead for good when Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Atlanta a 74-69 lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

Atlanta, which trailed 56-51 at the half, had a big third quarter for the second straight game. The Hawks, who scored 45 points against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter of their last game, outscored the Nuggets 35-21 in the third period and took an 86-77 lead.

Atlanta retained the momentum and stretched the lead to 94-77 during a 26-8 run.

The Hawks were without Jeremy Lin (back), Alex Poythress (left ankle), Omari Spellman (hip), Miles Plumlee (knee) and Taurean Prince (ankle).

The Nuggets and Hawks split their two games this season, both winning on their own home court. Last season, the teams won their road meetings against each other.

Atlanta plays again on Wednesday when it begins a three-game road trip against the Mavericks at Dallas. Denver begins a four-game homestand Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

—Field Level Media