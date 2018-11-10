Pistons ride big first half past Hawks

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way as the Detroit Pistons jumped to a 24-point lead late in the first quarter and coasted to a 124-109 victory over the host Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Pistons made a season-high 20 of 47 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and rolled to their second straight win after a five-game losing streak, despite just six points from Blake Griffin, their leading scorer at 27.3 per game coming in.

Griffin missed eight of his 10 shots, but had nine rebounds and nine assists as Detroit placed seven players in double figures.

Stanley Johnson had 22 points for the Pistons and Langston Galloway scored 16 while combining to hit nine 3-pointers off the bench.

Rookie Trae Young scored 16 points and had five assists for the Hawks, who lost for the eighth time in their past nine games.

The Pistons hit 11 of their first 15 shots in taking a 26-8 lead six minutes into the game and turned a 40-20 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 74-51 advantage at halftime.

Detroit was 11 of 23 on 3-point attempts in the first half and took a commanding lead despite just one point from Griffin. He missed his only two first-half shots, but had seven assists and six rebounds at intermission.

The Pistons, who led 103-77 after three quarters, got 13 points from Reggie Bullock, 10 coming in the first half, and 12 from Glenn Robinson III.

Taurean Prince returned to the Atlanta lineup after missing two games with a sprained ankle, but had just six points.

Jeremy Lin scored 19 points off the bench for the Hawks, and rookie Omari Spellman had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pistons, who won on the road for the first time Wednesday in Orlando, are home Sunday against Charlotte. The Hawks begin a four-game road trip Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

—Field Level Media