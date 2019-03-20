Capela, Harden fuel Rockets' road win over Hawks

EditorsNote: Update 2: Tweaks 4th, 5th, 7th grafs

Mar 19, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Houston Rockets guard James Harden before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Clint Capela posted his sixth straight double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and the visiting Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to three games with a 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Capela was 11 for 13 from the floor and continued his hot play since returning from a thumb injury that caused him to miss 15 games. The Rockets are 14-3 this season when he scores 20-plus points.

The Rockets have won 12 of their last 13 games overall and 10 of their last 13 road games. They swept the two-game season series with the Hawks for the second straight campaign.

James Harden added 31 points, sinking 11 of 12 from the line, and had 10 assists and eight rebounds. Danuel House Jr. came off the bench to score 19, including six 3-pointers. Chris Paul scored 13 and had 11 assists.

Atlanta got 20 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins, who posted his 30th double-double, and 21 points and 12 assists from Trae Young, the rookie’s 24th double-double. Taurean Prince added 16 points, and Vince Carter hit five 3-pointers and scored 15. Atlanta has lost three straight.

There were four lead changes in the first quarter, with both teams holding a five-point lead and ending tied 25-25. The Rockets took command in the second quarter, leading by as many as 11, and led 53-47 at halftime. Houston outshot Atlanta 15-5 from the line in the first half.

Atlanta briefly took a 61-59 edge on a 3-pointer by Dewayne Dedmon. But the Rockets answered with consecutive treys from PJ Tucker, Paul and Harden to regain a seven-point advantage at 6:15 in the third quarter.

Houston extended the lead to 11 on back-to-back baskets by Harden and Capela that made it 78-67 and entered the final quarter leading 84-72.

Houston completes the second leg of its back-to-back on Wednesday with a game at Memphis. Atlanta plays again Thursday when it hosts Utah.

—Field Level Media