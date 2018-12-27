Eight Pacers score in double figures to edge Hawks

Indiana’s Tyreke Evans came back from missing three games with a bruised knee to score 19 points, one of eight Pacers in double figures, in a 129-121 win over the host Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

In 19 minutes, Evans made 7 of 9 shots from the field, including all four of his 3-point attempts, to help the Pacers win their third straight game. Indiana has won 10 of its last 12 games.

Atlanta had its season-long three-game winning streak broken.

The Pacers also got 21 points from Thaddeus Young, 19 points and eight rebounds from Domantas Sabonis, 16 points apiece from Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic and 14 points from Cory Joseph.

Indiana pulled away toward the end of the third quarter when it went on a 17-10 run, taking a 105-95 lead on a 3-pointer by Joseph.

The loss spoiled a 32-point effort from Kent Bazemore, who was 14 of 25 from the field and matched his career-high posted Oct. 24 against Dallas. Bazemore made four 3-pointers and added four assists.

Atlanta’s John Collins returned after missing a game with an ankle injury and had 21 points and 11 rebounds, his ninth double-double in 10 games. Dewayne Dedmon added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double, and Trae Young had 17 points and nine assists.

Atlanta had a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Indiana went on an 11-point run and took a four-point lead. The Hawks recovered and enjoyed a 67-64 halftime lead.

Atlanta got Omari Spellman back from a hip injury that kept him out for eight games. He played seven minutes and scored five points.

It was the second meeting between the teams. The Pacers won the first game 97-89 on Nov. 17. They play again on Dec. 31 at Indianapolis. The Pacers have won the last three games in the series.

Atlanta plays again on Friday at Minnesota. Indianapolis hosts Detroit on Friday.

