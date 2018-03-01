Schroder heats up late, helps Hawks down Pacers

EditorsNote: revises last two paragraphs

Point guard Dennis Schroder shook off a bad start to score 14 points, including a big insurance basket with 26 seconds left, to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-102 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Schroder scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help Atlanta break its four-game losing streak. His late layup re-established a six-point lead for the Hawks, who led by as many as 23.

Schroder made just 4 of 13 from the floor but added five steals and five assists

Backup point guard Isaiah Taylor came off the bench to score 13 points and pick up the slack before Schroder was able to return to form. Taylor made 3 of 4 from the floor, one of them a 3-pointer, and had two assists and one steal.

Atlanta (19-43) also got 16 points and seven rebounds from John Collins, 15 points and seven rebounds from Taurean Prince, 15 points and nine rebounds from Dewayne Dedmon, and 12 points from Mike Muscala.

The Pacers (34-27) were led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Victor Oladipo with 22 points. Veteran Lance Stephenson came off the bench to add 18 points and six rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers lost for the second straight game on their four-game road trip. They were beaten by the Dallas Mavericks, one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, on Monday. The Pacers had won four straight before hitting the road.

Atlanta got a great first half from Prince (15 points) and Dedmon (13 points) and took a 55-50 halftime lead. The Hawks had control of the game, even though guards Schroder and Kent Bazemore were scoreless in the first half.

The Hawks began to pull away in the third period and stretched the lead to as many as 23 points.

Atlanta broke a four-game losing streak to the Pacers. Indiana had won the two previous meetings this season, including last week in Indianapolis, and had won its last two games in Atlanta. The teams play for the final time on March 9 in Indianapolis.

The Hawks again played without forward DeAndre Bembry (abdomen) but did get backup point guard Malcolm Delaney back from a knee injury. Delaney scored four points in 12 minutes.

Atlanta signed guard Jaylen Morris from its G League Erie affiliate to a 10-day contract, and he had two points in 12 minutes.

--Field Level Media