Sumner's last-second FTs lift Pacers over Hawks

Apr 10, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Leaf (22) shoots past Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Edmond Sumner made three free throws with 0.3 seconds remaining to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 135-134 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Atlanta finishes the season with a 29-53 record while Indiana (48-34) heads into the playoffs winners of only four of its last 13 games.

The fifth-place Pacers will oppose the fourth-place Boston Celtics (49-33) in the first round of the Eastern Conference postseason.

It looked as if the Hawks had earned the win when Taurean Prince’s 3-point jumper with 2.1 seconds left gave the hosts a 134-132 lead.

However, Sumner was fouled by DeAndre’ Bremby and coolly sank all three attempts to give the Pacers some much-needed momentum heading into the postseason.

With nothing on the line, Indiana coach Nate McMillan employed a makeshift lineup, resting a handful of regulars to get ready for the Boston series that begins this weekend.

T.J. Leaf led the Pacers with his first career double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 27 points and five assists. Sumner finished with 22 points off the bench.

All five Hawks starters scored in double figures. Prince and Trae Young led the way with 23 points each. John Collins and Alex Len finished with 20 points. Kevin Huerter chipped in with 17 points, and Bembry came off the bench to provide 11 points.

The Pacers led throughout most of the game with their biggest deficit coming at 20-18 at the 5:18 mark of the first period. It didn’t take long for the Indiana subs to take control.

Indiana opened a 10-point lead on Sumner’s 3-point jumper four minutes into the second period.

The Hawks came back to take a short-lived lead at 61-60 on Len’s dunk. Atlanta led again at 63-62 following a Collins alley-oop dunk. The Pacers then took the lead until late in the fourth quarter when the teams traded the lead seven times until Sumner’s heroics.

