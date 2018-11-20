Clippers top Hawks, extend winning streak to five

EditorsNote: in first graf, change Montrez to Montrezl; 2nd graf, changed steal stats; last sentence, updated Bradley to playing

Tobias Harris and Montrezl Harrell combined to score 49 points and lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to their fifth straight win, a 127-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Harris scored 24 points and was 4-for-8 on 3-pointers while adding eight rebounds and two blocks. Harrell came off the bench to score 25 points and made a career-best 15 free throws while adding 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Los Angeles also got 18 points off the bench from former Hawk Mike Scott, who knocked down six 3-point shots. Lou Williams had 16 points and 11 assists in a reserve role, finishing one assist off his career high. Scott had four treys in the fourth quarter and added seven rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points.

Atlanta lost its eighth straight game and for the 12th time in 13 games. The loss came despite 25 points and a career-high 17 assists from rookie Trae Young. Young broke out of a three-game scoring slump that saw him limited to single digits, including only four points in a Nov. 13 loss at Golden State. He scored 19 in the first half to pace the Hawks to a 64-61 halftime lead.

The Hawks also got 21 points from Taurean Prince, who returned after missing two games because of an Achilles injury, and 18 points and six assists from John Collins in his second appearance of the season. Dewayne Dedmon scored 13 and had 12 rebounds, while Alex Len chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta also got Justin Anderson back from a leg injury. Rookie starter Omari Spellman played 14 minutes and went to the dressing room with an injury in the fourth quarter.

After missing the last six games with a left ankle sprain, Avery Bradley returned to the Clippers lineup. Bradley started in Danilo Gallinari’s spot, who was sick and unable to play.

