Trae Young leads Hawks past short-handed Clippers

Trae Young returned to the Atlanta lineup and scored 38 points, his third straight game with 30-plus points, and the host Hawks defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday.

Young, who missed Sunday’s game at Milwaukee with back spasms, shot 12-for-23 from the floor, including 3-for-7 on 3-point attempts. He finished 11-for-11 from the line as the Hawks won for the fourth time in five games.

Also returning for Atlanta was Clint Capela, who missed the previous game with right hand soreness. Capela had 13 points and 18 rebounds, his third straight game with at least 18 boards.

The Clippers were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who did not make the trip. The two were left behind because of the league’s health and safety protocols involving COVID-19. Los Angeles was also without Patrick Beverley, who missed the game due to right knee soreness.

Atlanta also got 22 points from De’Andre Hunter, 13 points from Kevin Huerter -- all in the fourth quarter -- and 11 points and 11 rebounds from John Collins.

Reggie Jackson led Los Angeles with 20 points and eight assists and Serge Ibaka added 15 points. Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard both scored 13, and Zubac grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Atlanta led 22-21 after the first quarter, but the Clippers had a late surge in the second quarter and took their largest lead of the half on Ibaka’s hook shot with 1:00 left. Los Angeles had a 48-43 halftime lead.

The Hawks came back to tie the game 55-55 on a basket by Capela and enjoyed a seven-point lead when Hunter made a pair of free throws with 54 seconds remaining for a 75-68 edge.

Los Angeles had a 78-75 lead after a Zubac slam early in the fourth quarter, but Huerter changed the momentum with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup to restore the lead to five points. Hunter scored off a Solomon Hill steal for an 86-79 lead with 7:55 remaining.

The Hawks complete a back-to-back set on Wednesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Clippers continue their six-game road trip on Thursday against the Miami Heat.

--Field Level Media