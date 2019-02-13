Hawks top Lakers despite LeBron's triple-double

EditorsNote: Adds Rondo in 6th graf; other comma tweaks

Feb 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) before playing against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

John Collins and Trae Young each scored 22 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks end their three-game losing streak with a 117-113 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

That offset a triple-double from Los Angeles forward LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. It was his fifth triple-double of the season.

Atlanta ended a five-game losing streak to the Lakers and defeated Los Angeles for the first time since March 4, 2016. The victory also ended Atlanta’s five-game home losing streak.

Collins scored Atlanta’s first eight points and had 17 at the half. He was 8-for-15 from the field and added eight rebounds and three assists for the game. Young was only 6-for-19 from the floor but made three 3-pointers and had 14 assists and six rebounds.

Atlanta also got 17 points and six rebounds from Taurean Prince and 12 points from Dewayne Dedmon.

The Lakers added 19 points each from Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, 15 from Reggie Bullock and 13 apiece from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo.

The Hawks used an 11-0 run in the first quarter and made 10 3-pointers in taking a 38-32 lead after one quarter. Atlanta cooled off in the second period, and Ingram, who had 16 first-half points, sparked the Lakers to take a 69-65 halftime lead.

The third quarter was close, with neither team leading by more than five. Atlanta took a 100-95 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Atlanta led 110-101 with 6:33 remaining and went 4:45 before scoring again. But Prince drained a 3-pointer with 1:48 left to up Atlanta’s lead to seven points.

The Lakers got as close as three points when James made a layup with 13.9 seconds left, but the Hawks put it away when Kevin Huerter hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining.

The Lakers are off until after the All-Star Game and return to the court at home Feb. 21 against Houston. Atlanta hosts New York on Thursday before the break.

—Field Level Media