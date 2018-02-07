Hawks hammer sloppy Grizzlies

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, and the host Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 27 Memphis turnovers in a 108-82 win over the reeling Grizzlies on Tuesday at Philips Arena.

Twelve different Hawks scored, leading Atlanta to back-to-back wins for only the third time this season.

John Collins and Dewayne Dedmon each made an impact off the bench. Collins finished with 15 points, including multiple dunks, and 10 rebounds. Dedmon had 11 points, nine coming in the first half, as the Hawks took control.

Mario Chalmers scored 13 points to lead the Grizzlies, who lost all four games on a road trip that ended Tuesday in Atlanta. Memphis has dropped six of seven overall.

Each team held key players out ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Memphis guard Tyreke Evans, the team’s leading scorer, sat out his fourth straight game as the Grizzlies try to work out a deal. The Hawks sat trade-target Marco Belinelli.

The Hawks began to distance themselves in the second quarter. Schroder hit a jumper and then assisted on a dunk by Dedmon that pushed the Atlanta lead to 49-33 with two minutes left in the first half. The Hawks led 51-35 at halftime behind 13 points from Schroder.

Memphis also was without Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons and struggled mightily to generate consistent offense without its key contributors. Midway through the third quarter, the Grizzlies had just 39 points.

The Hawks poured it on from that point. Schroeder capped a 10-0 Atlanta run with a 3-pointer as Atlanta’s lead ballooned to 75-43.

Memphis never made a serious run, and Atlanta cruised to its seventh straight home win over a Western Conference opponent. Kent Bazemore and Tyler Dorsey each finished with 10 points for the Hawks.

Dillon Brooks had 12 points, and JaMychal Green had six points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.

The Grizzlies return home to take on Utah on Wednesday.

The Hawks open back-to-back games on Thursday at Orlando before returning home to take on Cleveland on Friday.

