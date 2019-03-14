High-scoring Hawks race past Grizzlies

EditorsNote: Added Miles’ previous season high in 5th graf

Mar 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is introduced before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks continued their hot play on offense Wednesday, with John Collins, Trae Young and Alex Len combining for 69 points in a 132-111 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

The Hawks entered the game as the NBA’s top offensive team since the All-Star Game, averaging 122.5 points, and they topped the 120-point mark for the seventh time in the past 11 games. Atlanta has won two straight.

Collins finished with 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 28th double-double of the season. Young scored 22 points and had eight rebounds. Len came off the bench to add 20 points and eight rebounds.

Kevin Huerter scored 16, making four 3-pointers, Taurean Prince had 15 and Vince Carter scored 10 for the Hawks.

The Grizzlies were led by CJ Miles, who came off the bench to shoot 8 of 12 on 3-point attempts and obliterate his season-high with 33 points (previous high: 15 points, done twice). Mike Conley added 20 points and seven assists, and Joakim Noah had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Memphis had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Atlanta had one of its best first halves of the season. The Hawks scored the first seven points of the game, never trailed and shot 52.7 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range to take a 72-60 lead at the break.

It was Atlanta’s second-highest-scoring first half of the season, trailing only the 74 the Hawks scored against Miami in November. Five Atlanta players scored in double figures in the first half.

Atlanta led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before Memphis trimmed the margin to 15. The Hawks answered with a Carter fadeaway shot and a Carter 3-pointer followed by a Len dunk for a 97-75 lead. The Hawks were on top 110-90 at the end of three quarters.

The teams split their two games this season. Memphis won at Atlanta in October, when Collins was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

—Field Level Media