Nine double-figure scorers guide Grizzlies past Hawks

EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

Mar 2, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gorgui Dieng and Jonas Valanciunas posted double-doubles to lead a balanced Memphis attack as the visiting Grizzlies trounced the Atlanta Hawks 127-88 on Monday night.

Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season, and Valanciunas had 15 points and 15 rebounds, his 30th double-double of the season and his fourth in a row.

The Grizzlies had nine players score in double figures in claiming the first game of a three-city road trip. Memphis, which has won two in a row after losing five straight times, remains in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Memphis also got 16 points from Josh Jackson, 15 points and nine assists from Tyus Jones, 13 points apiece from Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, 12 from Anthony Tolliver, 11 from De’Anthony Melton and 10 from John Konchar.

The Grizzlies hit 50 percent of their field-goal attempts and 14 of 32 (43.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Atlanta shot only 32.3 percent from the field, and Trae Young was held to 19 points, nearly 11 below his season average. Kevin Huerter sored 13 while John Collins and Jeff Teague each scored 12. Atlanta’s two-game winning streak ended.

The Hawks were playing without Cam Reddish (lower-back pain). Rookie Bruno Fernando started in his place and scored two points.

The first quarter was ragged for both teams, with Memphis erasing a nine-point Atlanta lead to take a 24-23 advantage. The Grizzlies led by as many as 14 in the second quarter, but the Hawks cut the margin to 52-49 heading into halftime thanks to a late 14-3 run.

Atlanta got as close as two points in the third quarter before Memphis got its offense cranked up. The Grizzlies outscored the Hawks 32-19 in the period and continued to build the lead in the fourth quarter, when they outscored Atlanta 43-20.

It was the first meeting of the season between Atlanta and Memphis, who play again on Saturday in Tennessee. The teams split their two-game series last season.

Memphis continues its road trip on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks play again Friday at Washington.

—Field Level Media