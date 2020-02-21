Young scores 50 as Hawks' run upends Heat

EditorsNote: Edits throughout

Feb 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) shoots before a game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points to help the host Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Young made three of four free throws inside the final 12.2 seconds to complete a 10-0 run and help the Hawks defeat the Heat for the first time in four tries this season.

Young was 8-for-15 on 3-pointers, matching his career high, and 18-for-19 from the free-throw line. It was the 10th time this season he’s scored 40-plus points.

Atlanta tied the game 124-124 on a 3-pointer from DeAndre Hunter, who was questionable for the game with a right ankle sprain. Cam Reddish then put the Hawks ahead by stealing the ball from Goran Dragic and racing for the layup.

Atlanta got 17 points from Kevin Huerter and Hunter and 16 from Reddish and broke a two-game losing streak.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo had 28 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists for his 32nd double-double. Dragic scored 19 and Jimmy Butler added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. The Heat have lost five of their last six.

Miami led 34-26 in the first quarter when Dragic made a pair of free throws with 2:01 left. The Heat carried a four-point lead into the second quarter.

Sparked by reserve Jeff Teague, the Hawks outscored the Heat 28-9 and took an 11-point lead when Hunter drove for a dunk to make it 54-43 with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Miami was able to regain the momentum, however, and led 64-63 at halftime.

The Heat pushed their lead to 11 when Adebayo converted a three-point play with 2:56 left in the third quarter for an 89-78 lead. The Heat led 97-90 after three quarters.

Derrick Jones Jr. was taken to the locker room with a bruised shin, but was able to return late in the third quarter.

—Field Level Media