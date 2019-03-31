Young hits buzzer-beater to lift Hawks past Bucks in OT

Rookie Trae Young hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer in overtime to give the Atlanta Hawks a 136-135 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Mar 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore (24) drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee’s Sterling Brown, who scored a season-high 27, had put the Bucks ahead with 1.1 seconds remaining with a driving basket. That negated the go-ahead bucket that Young had scored with 6.8 seconds remaining on the previous possess.

It was the first time Atlanta beat Milwaukee in three tries this season and broke a six-game losing streak to the Bucks.

Atlanta (28-49) got 24 points from Justin Anderson and 23 points each from John Collins and Alex Len. Anderson and Collins each had 12 rebounds. Young had 12 points and 16 assists.

Milwaukee (57-20) was playing without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and relied on its depth. Seven players scored in double figures for the Bucks, who saw their winning streak end at four games.

The Bucks also got 20 points and 15 assists from Tim Frazier, 19 points from Brook Lopez, 18 points from George Hill and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Pat Connaughton.

The Bucks opted to give Antetokounmpo the day off to rest his right ankle, which has been injured for two weeks. He re-aggravated the ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton was a surprise scratch, having tweaked his left groin since scoring a season-high 39 on Thursday.

Atlanta was down a pair of starters, too. Taurean Prince missed his third game with foot soreness and Dewayne Dedmon was shut down for the season to have left ankle surgery. Dedmon, who has started 52 games, has been in an out of the lineup recently and averages 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Bucks got off to a great start and led by 23 when Bonzie Colson drained a 3-pointer at the 3:57 mark that made it 39-16. The Hawks rallied and outscored the Bucks 20-4 to trim Milwaukee’s lead to 43-26 after one period.

The Hawks retained the moment in the second quarter and kept chipping away, drawing to within two points when Young dropped in a floater with 33.4 seconds left in the half. Milwaukee led 71-68 at halftime.

The Hawks tied the game on its first possession of the third quarter when Collins made a 3-pointer and took the lead for the first time when Anderson made a 26-foot 3-pointer at the 9:01 mark. Atlanta led by eight when DeAndre Bembry scored on a drive to make it 96-88 at 4:05. Atlanta took a 98-97 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks regained the lead on a pair of Lopez free throws with 11:45 left to set off a strong finish. Milwaukee led by 114-104 when Connaughton converted a three-point play with 6:53. But Atlanta rebounded and was able to tie the game when Alex Len hit a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left. Milwaukee’s Brown missed jumper for the win with two seconds left and Len cleared the rebound and the game ended 122-122 in regulation.

