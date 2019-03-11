Hawks beat Pelicans to end three-game slide

John Collins had his second straight double-double and Kevin Huerter scored 27 points to help the Atlanta Hawks break their three-game losing streak with a 128-116 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Mar 10, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Collins followed Saturday’s performance of 33 points and 20 rebounds against Brooklyn by getting 23 points and 10 rebounds for his 27th double-double. He also had four blocks, two of them in the final quarter when the Pelicans were trying to mount a comeback.

Huerter was 11-for-18 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to finish two points shy of matching his career high. He had three assists, one of them a no-look pass to Collins for a slam dunk that put the Hawks ahead by nine with 3:39 left.

Atlanta also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Alex Len and 13 points each from Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore.

New Orleans center Anthony Davis returned after a missing a game with back spasms and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Davis played only 21 minutes, did not play in the fourth quarter when the Hawks began to expand their lead.

The Pelicans were led by Frank Jackson and Julius Randle, who each scored 23 points. Elfrid Payton added 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jahlil Okofor, who left Friday’s game with a sprained ankle, played only eight minutes and scored four points.

The Pelicans were without Jrue Holiday (lower abdominal strain) and E’Twaun Moore (left quad). New Orleans has lost three straight games.

The Pelicans had a big first quarter and led 33-26, then stretched their advantage to 12 points in the second period before the Hawks began to get back in the game. Atlanta tied the game at 46 on

Huerter’s 3-pointer and took a four-point lead before New Orleans recovered to lead 66-65 at halftime.

Atlanta’s momentum continued and the Hawks used a 12-0 lead that included treys from Jaylen Adams and Kent Bazemore to take a 94-83 lead. Atlanta led 94-86 after three quarters.

It was the first meeting between the teams this season. The rematch is March 26 in New Orleans.

The Pelicans return home Tuesday to play Milwaukee. Atlanta is off until Wednesday, when it hosts Memphis.

—Field Level Media