Rookie Young, Hawks run past Thunder

Point guard Trae Young came back Tuesday to haunt the favorite team from his childhood. The rookie played one of his best all-around games to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 142-126.

Young, who attended the University of Oklahoma, endured a miserable game in Oklahoma City in November — 4-for-15 from the floor without a trey for nine points. He atoned for that performance Tuesday by scoring 24 points, which included four 3-pointers, and added 11 assists and six rebounds. It was his 14th double-double of the season.

The victory gave Atlanta a split in the season series against Oklahoma City and snapped a five-game losing streak to the Thunder.

Atlanta forward John Collins was nearly perfect from the field. The second-year power forward made his first 11 field goal attempts, finishing the night 12-for-14 to score 26 points. Many of Young’s assists were turned into baskets by Alex Len, who scored 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Hawks had a great shooting night, making a season-best 62.2 percent from the floor, easily outpacing their former best of 55.6 percent. Atlanta converted 18 3-point shots — five from rookie Kevin Huerter. It was the most points scored by Atlanta in a game this season.

Oklahoma City had four players score at least 20 points, led by Russell Westbrook, who had 31 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Paul George added 24 points and eight rebounds, and Jerami Grant and former Hawks player Dennis Schroder each scored 21. Steven Adams scored 16 and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.

The Hawks had a strong second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 45-30, and took a 70-59 lead at halftime.

Oklahoma City roared back in the third quarter to score 41 points, 12 from Westbrook, who tied the score at 87-87 with 3:37 left. The Thunder led 100-97 after three quarters.

Oklahoma City returns home on Thursday to play the Los Angeles Lakers. Atlanta continues its homestand on Saturday against Boston.

