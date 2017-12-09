Preview: Magic at Hawks

Leading scorer Aaron Gordon will be out of the lineup due to a concussion when the Orlando Magic visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The 22-year-old forward was injured when he collided with Denver guard Gary Harris in Friday’s 103-89 home loss to the Nuggets and won’t play again until he clears the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Gordon has been a bright spot while averaging a team-best 18.7 points for the Magic, who have dropped 12 of their past 15 games. “Yeah, it’s tough, but everybody in the league has injuries,” Magic coach Frank Vogel said afterward. “You know we can’t feel sorry for ourselves now. We have to go get a win (Saturday) night.” Atlanta has lost four of its last five games and one of the setbacks came against the Magic in Wednesday’s 110-106 overtime loss. Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon, who averages 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds, is expected to miss his fifth straight game due to a leg injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Orlando), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE MAGIC (11-16): Swingman Evan Fournier will miss his second straight game since being hurt against the Hawks during a 27-point effort on Wednesday and the team hasn’t yet announced a timetable for his return. Fournier, who is Orlando’s second-leading scorer at 18.3 points per game, didn’t make the trip to Atlanta but is hopeful his absence won’t be a lengthy one. “It shouldn’t be too long, honestly,” Fournier told reporters before Friday’s loss to the Nuggets. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like. It’s going to be day-to-day, obviously. I‘m pretty positive.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (5-19): Point guard Dennis Schroder has emerged as the club’s top scorer and is averaging 24 points over the past four games. Schroder scored 26 points in Wednesday’s loss to Orlando for his 13th 20-point outing of the campaign but was just 10-of-26 shooting. Second-year forward Taurean Prince is averaging 12.5 points and tallied 19 on 6-of-8 shooting against the Magic after being just 11-of-34 shooting over the previous three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks have won 11 of the past 14 home matchups with the Magic.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 17 rebounds in Friday’s loss after having 22 points and 16 rebounds against the Hawks.

3. Atlanta F John Collins (shoulder) will miss his fourth straight contest and is expected to miss another week to 10 days.

PREDICTION: Hawks 103, Magic 98