US NBA
January 21, 2019 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fournier, Vucevic help Magic rout Hawks

Field Level Media

2 Min Read

Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points apiece and combined for 20 in the decisive third quarter as the Orlando Magic pulled away from the host Atlanta Hawks for a 122-103 victory on Monday afternoon.

Playing for a second consecutive game without Aaron Gordon, out with a sore back, the Magic fell behind by as many as nine points in the first quarter before dominating the final three periods en route to snapping a three-game losing streak.

Fournier complemented his points with seven assists, while Vucevic completed a double-double with a game-high 14 rebounds.

Terrence Ross also accumulated seven assists to go with 16 points for the Magic, who were opening a three-day, two-game trip. D.J. Augustin chipped in with 15 points.

Dewayne Dedmon matched his career highs of 24 points and five 3-pointers for Atlanta. Trae Young added 21 for the Hawks, who were playing without Kevin Huerter, a late scratch with a sore neck.

John Collins had a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for Atlanta, which lost its second straight, while Jeremy Lin had 15 points and DeAndre’ Bembry 11 points to go with a team-high seven assists.

Orlando led just 60-57 at halftime before Fournier and Vucevic completed three-point plays on consecutive possessions to help the visitors build as much as a 13-point lead by third quarter’s end.

The Magic outscored the Hawks 31-21 in the period, with Fournier (11 points) and Vucevic (nine) nearly equaling Atlanta’s total by themselves.

Fournier had two 3-pointers in the quarter, while Vucevic added a third.

Atlanta got no closer than eight in the final period.

The Magic outshot the Hawks 50.5 percent to 45.3. Orlando made 11 of 29 from 3-point range, while Atlanta made 9 of 30.

Orlando connected on 19 of 21 free-throw attempts. The Hawks were just 16 of 23.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below