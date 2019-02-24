Hawks rally, send Suns to 17th straight loss

Atlanta guards Kent Bazemore and Trae Young both scored 23 points in a 120-112 win over visiting Phoenix on Saturday, handing the Suns their 17th straight loss.

Feb 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Omari Spellman (6) tips a jump ball over Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson (16) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Taurean Prince added 21 points and John Collins scored 19 for Atlanta, which used a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter to overtake Phoenix. The Suns led 103-95 with 5:46 remaining.

Atlanta took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Young with 2:56 left and Prince extended the lead to five when he converted a three-point play with 2:09 remaining. Phoenix never got closer than three points.

It was the 11th time Bazemore has surpassed 20 points in a game this season. He was 5-for-9 on 3-pointers. Young was 11-for-12 from the line and had eight assists.

Collins added 14 rebounds, giving the forward his 23rd double-double of the year. Dewayne Dedmon had 18 points and six blocked shots.

Phoenix guard Tyler Johnson set a season-high with 29 points, three shy of his career best. Johnson was 10-for-16 and made four treys. Devin Booker, who scored 30 on Thursday against Cleveland, added 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Prince scored 11 of his points in the first quarter, which finished in a 33-33 tie.

The second quarter featured runs by each team, with Phoenix leading by eight and Atlanta leading by nine. Atlanta held a 63-59 lead at the half, despite 13 for Booker. There were 13 lead changes in the first half.

There were seven more lead changes in the third quarter, as neither team could get the upper hand. Atlanta led by six midway through the period, which the Suns led 87-86 heading into the fourth.

The Suns surged to an 94-86 lead with 9:34 left on back-to-back turnovers that were converted into buckets by Kelly Oubre. They led by eight with 5:46 left when Ayton made two free throws to put the Suns ahead 103-95. But Atlanta went on a 10-2 run and tied the game 105-105 with 4:03 on a long straightaway 3-pointer by Young.

The Hawks played for the second straight night without rookie guard Kevin Huerter (ankle). Phoenix was missing forward T.J. Warren for the 12th straight game with right ankle soreness.

The Suns complete their five-game road trip on Monday in Miami, then return home for a four-game homestand. Atlanta plays again at Houston on Monday.

—Field Level Media