Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

F Mike Muscala collected 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season in Thursday’s loss at Chicago.

G Dennis Schroder ( left ankle) missed his second game in a row, but he could return for Atlanta’s home opener Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. Schroder was injured late in the fourth quarter when he got tangled up with Brooklyn G Caris LeVert on Sunday.

F Ersan Ilyasova (knee) was active but did not play in Thursday’s loss at Chicago. Coach Mike Budenholzer said giving Ilyasova one more day ”made a lot of sense.

G Marco Belinelli led Atlanta with 23 points in Thursday’s 91-86 loss at Chicago. He shot 8-of-16 and made five 3-pointers. It was his most points since Dec. 30, 2015.